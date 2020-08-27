Malawi: Suleman Courts Ministry of Education With Mobischool Technology Firm

27 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

As she continues engaging various stakeholders in the education sector, Minister of Education, Agnes NyaLonje, met a local technology firm, MobiSchool, which has developed a platform for solving some of the challenges faced by the education sector.

Led by its Chief Technology Officer, Daud Suleman, MobiSchool presented what it called a transformational platform to address the various challenges the country faces in providing lessons to learners and students in an easily accessible and affordable format.

According to Suleman, MobiSchool, is an integrated education delivery platform that enables learners from diverse backgrounds and socio-economic status, to access quality education content through a number of channels.

Said Suleman: "We will use such platforms as SMS, USSD, Voice, Smart App, FM broadcast, TV broadcast and a WhatsApp channel. The delivery of education content is on demand and uses a low-cost model for the learner."

He said they will target the market that has over 9 million cellphones as their delivery will be accessible even on low cost mobile phones that have a basic technology interface.

Suleman who was accompanied by MobiSchool's Chief Executive Officer, Aleksandr Kalanda, said they aim to digitize readily available learning materials and books for provision to learners and students disclosing that they already have an agreement with Jhango Heinemann to use their books.

He said they were looking at accessing more content through working with the Malawi Institute of Education (MIE), Malawi College of Distance of Education (MCDE) and other education institutions, the Ministry inclusive, in making sure that learning materials are readily available to learners and students.

Among others, Suleman also said the company would employ teachers to develop and synthesize content with the Ministry's approval.

Deputy Minister of Education Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa said MobiSchool may provide an opportunity for solutions, especially with challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NyaLonje thanked the team for the presentation and called for more technical discussions to see to what extent the Ministry can benefit from the proposed solutions.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.