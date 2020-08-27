Malawi: Jomo Says Can No Longer Afford to Sponsor Ntopwa - Club to Disband

27 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Blantyre-based TNM Super League side Ntopwa FC will bite the dust as its owner Jomo Osman says he can no longer bankroll the club.

Osman said his business has been affected hence the decision to cut sponsorship for the Amagheto Kids, as they are popularly known.

"There are a lot of things that have happened and I am afraid I cannot continue to sponsor the club," he said.

Ntopwa were promoted to the top-flight league at the start of the 2019 season after finishing second in the second-tier Southern Region Football League Premier Division.

To their credit, Ntopwa survived relegation in their only maiden season.

