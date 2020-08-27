Sudan: SCP Political Secretary - We Support Issues of National Liberation Forces and Reject Normalization

26 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudan Communist Party Political Secretary, Sidahmed Al-Khatib has affirmed the party's "unshakeable" stance in solidarity with issues of national liberation forces concerning the external policies in normalization of relation with Israel.

Al-Khatib said in SUNA Regular Forum, Wednesday that his party constitution stipulates, in Article (26), the support of the people's struggles against oppression and persecution, in addition to the solidarity with the people of the world for the sake of freedom, democracy and social progress.

Member of the Political Bureau, Dr. Sidgi Kaplo has described the claim that normalization of relations with Israel will solve Sudan's economic crisis as a" big lie", adding that Israel is the largest recipient of external support, and it has nothing to offer others.

