Gambia: Old Yundum Nam Donates 30 Visibility Jackets to the Gambia Police Force

The National Assembly Member for Old Yundum Constituency Hon. Abdoulie Ceesay has on Monday 24th August 2020 donated thirty (30) visibility jackets to the Traffic Department of the Gambia Police Force.

The main aim of the initiative according to the Old Yundum NAM is to increase safety of traffic officers as well as improve the quality of service delivery to communities within the Country.

The Commissioner of Mobile Traffic Department received the gesture on behalf of the Inspector General of Police.

Hon. Abdoulie Ceesay said the Jackets are meant to complement and support traffic officers in the fight against crime and equip them with relevant materials so that they can carry out their functions as expected.

Hon Ceesay said the Jackets will help the traffic police in executing their function especially during the night.

"These officers are found on our roads both day and night and they need to be protected especially during the night," he said.

He said safety is of utmost importance to him, not only within business areas, but also within communities.

The Commissioner of Mobile Traffic Department who received the kind gesture on behalf of the IGP, expressed appreciation and gratitude to Hon. Abdoulie Ceesay.