Gambia: Old Yundum Nam Donates 30 Visibility Jackets to the Gambia Police Force

26 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The National Assembly Member for Old Yundum Constituency Hon. Abdoulie Ceesay has on Monday 24th August 2020 donated thirty (30) visibility jackets to the Traffic Department of the Gambia Police Force.

The main aim of the initiative according to the Old Yundum NAM is to increase safety of traffic officers as well as improve the quality of service delivery to communities within the Country.

The Commissioner of Mobile Traffic Department received the gesture on behalf of the Inspector General of Police.

Hon. Abdoulie Ceesay said the Jackets are meant to complement and support traffic officers in the fight against crime and equip them with relevant materials so that they can carry out their functions as expected.

Hon Ceesay said the Jackets will help the traffic police in executing their function especially during the night.

"These officers are found on our roads both day and night and they need to be protected especially during the night," he said.

He said safety is of utmost importance to him, not only within business areas, but also within communities.

The Commissioner of Mobile Traffic Department who received the kind gesture on behalf of the IGP, expressed appreciation and gratitude to Hon. Abdoulie Ceesay.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.