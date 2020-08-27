Gambia Records 3 New Covid-19 Related Deaths, 22 New Cases

The Gambia has recorded three new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday August 25th, bringing the total number of deaths registered to ninety-three.

The three results which tested positive for COVID-19, came from seven posthumous samples which were collected and tested. It was also noted that the median age of the three deceased cases were 60 years.

On the same day, the Gambia recorded twenty-two new cases of the deadly coronavirus, taking the total number of cases confirmed in the country to two thousand, seven hundred and eight, representing a test positivity rate of 22% with

the median age of new cases at 33 years.

The Gambia currently has thirty-one people placed under quarantine with two thousand and four active cases and ninety-three COVID-19 related deaths. Two hundred and twenty have been noted as probable cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said out of the ninety-eight new laboratory test results received from the Medical Research Council (MRCG) and the National Public Health Lab (NPHL), five tests were returned undetermined.

"Volunteer doctors have taken it upon themselves to account for positive cases that are self-isolating at home, by regularly calling and monitoring their conditions," he said ten new recoveries have also been registered, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to date, to six hundred and eleven.

"Seventeen people have been newly taken into quarantine while two hundred and seventy-eight new discharges were made," Njai said. He said the bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and as such, they are self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of the symptoms of Covid-19, before they are treated.