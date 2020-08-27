Zimbabwe: Zupco Rolls Out Sanitisation Booths

27 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Zupco yesterday rolled out self-sanitisation booths at Simon Muzenda Street (formerly Fourth Street) terminus in Harare in line with the Government's thrust to ensure passengers' safety at a time when the country is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The booths, which are solar powered, are expected to be rolled out to all parts of the country.

They are being placed in front of the queues and each passenger has to walk through them before getting onto the bus.

At the same time, Zupco is spraying its buses and kombis upon entering and exiting the terminus and ensuring that conductors have hand sanitisers.

Zupco chief executive Mr Evaristo Madangwa launched the booths on the side-lines of a sanitisation initiative organised by the National Transport Drivers Association.

Zupco marketing and public relations manager Ms Sikhanyisiwe Ncube said the initiative was part of the bus company's efforts to live up to its commitment to delivering a safe, affordable and reliable service.

"This is the pilot project and very soon we intend to make sure that the booths will be available at all the terminuses where Zupco buses ferry people," she said.

"In Harare, we placed them at Simon Muzenda and Market Square terminuses. These are meant for our passengers. Everyone has to go through them before they can board the bus."

Ms Ncube said they were manufacturing their own sanitisation booths at their depots, particularly Willowvale.

Zupco is the sole public transporter after the Government implemented a raft of measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus, including banning commuter omnibuses and unregistered conventional buses from operating during the lockdown period.

