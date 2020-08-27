Sudan: Kaplo - Pompeo's Visit Aims to Winning Zionist Lobby in U.S. Elections

26 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Dr. Secretary of the Economic Committee of the Communist Party, Dr. Sidgi Kablo has affirmed that the recent visit by the US Secretary of State to Sudan came in the context of the attempts of US President, Donald Trump to win the Zionist lobby in the United States, to his side, in the upcoming US elections.

," we do not sell our stances and we thanked the transitional government for telling the US Secretary of State, that it is not authorized to decide on normalization of relation with Israel" He concluded.

