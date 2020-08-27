Sudan: Dagalo Urged Armed Struggle Movements to Expedite Signing of Peace Agreement

Juba — The First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, has called on the leaders of the armed struggle movements to speed up the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement, adding, "What happened in terms of change was not available before, and the leaders of the struggle movements could safely enter and exit Khartoum at any time."

During his address to a number of leaders of the state of south Sudan, and the armed struggle movements today on an invitation from a group of businessmen from Abyei region, which was attended by the Vice President of the Government of South Sudan, Hussein Abdul-Bagi, the head of the mediation team, Tut Galwak, the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Shams Eddin Kabbashi, the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohammed Hassan Al-Taaishi, and leaders from the Forces of Freedom and Change.

Dagalo indicated in his address that the peace process will be extend to all parts of Sudan, , adding that without peace, Sudan will not take a step forward, pointing to the government opening of all the humanitarian corridors without conditions to create an attractive atmosphere for peace.

Tut Galwak and the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council asserted that the peace has become a reality, and the rest of the discussions will not be an obstacle to achieving peace, adding that the national security of southern Sudan lies in the stability and security of Sudan, indicating that what unites the peoples of the two countries is more than what divides them.