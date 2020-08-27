Sudan: Kassala Governor - What Is Happening in State Aims to Undermine Stability

Khartoum — The Acting Governor of Kassala State, Saleh Ammar, has issued a statement presenting his position on the current incidents in Kassala state.

The acting governor noted that he follows with concern the developments in the state of Kassala, clarifying that his staying in the capital, Khartoum, after he took oath as governor of Kassala state, was at the request of the Prime Minister.

Adding that he was asked by the executive system not to make statements to the media, and not to comment on the incidents taking place in Kassala state, pointing to his distancing from what is happening in full respect to the diversity of components of the state, indicating that unity opens the door wide for tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

He pointed to his request for mediation with the group refusing his appointment as acting governor, asserting his acceptance to any compromise, indicating that this group does not represent the whole Hadandawa tribe, noting to the group rejection to all proposals and solutions.

He asserted that the groups of the former regime seek to undermine the stability in eastern Sudan and stop the process of completing the institutions of the transitional government, which is carried with the direct support from regional bodies linked to the former regime.

He affirmed that the aforementioned group did not present any arguments for rejecting of his appointment as the state's governor, except for trigging tribalism, and provocation of one of the Sudanese components.

He confirmed that consultation with a large number of partners came to the conviction that responding to the demands of this group will open the door to more pressure and blackmailing on important national issues, including the dismantling of empowerment and fighting of corruption.

He pointed to the critical situation in Kassala which is suffering from severe political, economic and health crises that require the central government to urgently find solutions.

He indicated that he will his best for achieving social peace and the alleviation of economic and health crises, pointing to a ready program to face these situations, to be implemented in cooperation with partners in the Forces of Freedom and Change, the Resistance Committees, the Community Leaders, and the state's organ.

He called on the people of Kassala again to exercise restraint and adhere to peace overcome this critical stage, renewing his initiative for social peace and the stopping of tribal mobilization which is leading to more tensions.

He demanded the security organs to carry its duties with respect to the freedom of expression, security, non-alignment to any party of the conflict.