Sudan: SCP Calls for Round Table Conference

Khartoum — The Political Secretary of the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) Sidahmed Al-Khatib, on Wednesday, called for a round table conference representing all the political forces to solve Sudan's chronic issues.

Al-Khatib, addressing the regular forum of the Sudan News Agency that conference will come out with a national constitutional conference that agree on the formula (how Sudan is ruled) reaching a constitution that will be approved in a popular referendum.

"The political arena, is now witnessing line ups including the military component and those who call for the soft landing "He indicated

The SCP leader underlined that the Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan acquired the external relations file, administered the file of normalization of relation with Israel and set up the peace Council through which he steers the peace process.

Al-Khatib said the takeover of the powers the Council of Ministers by the Sovereign Council has complicated the political scene, condemning the repeated aggressions of the police forces on the processions of the revolutionaries.