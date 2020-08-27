Sudan: Resolution of Darfur's Issue of Integration in Security Arrangements

26 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The negotiators of Darfur file today have resolved the issue of the forces' integration in framework of the ongoing negotiations on security issues.

This was revealed by the member of the South Sudan mediation team, Dr. Dhieu Matouk, who noted in a brief press statement today at the negotiating headquarters in the capital, Juba, that they have made great progress on the issue of security arrangements of the Darfur track.

He added that next sessions will discuss the issue of national forces in Darfur, which will be resolved in the next session, asserting the mediation sticking to the 28th of current month for the sign of peace in initials.

