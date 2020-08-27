Sudan: Communists Propose Alternative Economic Policies

Khartoum — The Sudan Communist Party, on Wednesday, proposed an alternative policy depends on a number of factors, top of which, mobilization of self-resources, redistribution of wealth, completion of financial policies, reduction of imports to impose the role of the state over directing the economic activities.

The Member of the Political Bureau of the Sidqi Kablo, said in SUNA Forum, Wednesday that the alternative economic policy proposed by the party requires the state's control over public funds, placing all institutions and public sector companies owned by military and security institutions under the authority of the state and ending the role of mediators. and brokers.

He added that the proposal also requires the state to lay hands on the country's basic exports of cotton, gum, oil grains, petroleum, minerals and livestock, in addition to stopping extravagant consumption, preventing the import of luxury goods, restoring assets, money and looted lands and changing the Sudanese currency.