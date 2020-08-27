Sudan: SCP Announces Rejection to Government Economic Policy

Khartoum — The Sudan Communist Party his rejected the government economic policy it follows the policies of the dictatorship defunct regime and the political Islamist system.

The Member of the SCP Political Bureau, the Head of the Party's Economic Committee, Dr. Sidgi Kablo outlined in SUNA Forum, Wednesday, that the government leaves the masses crushed by the brutal market forces, helps those forces by raising fuel prices, the unannounced floatation of the exchange rate, and the commitment to the participants in the strategic commodity fund to ensure their profits according to commercial prices until the rise in inflation reached more than 114% according to official figures at the end of last May.

He accused the government of tracking the policies of the defunct regime concerning privatization of the public sector companies, instead of restoring them.

"The government has set a traditional budget that relies on tax revenues and borrowing from the central bank and the public, which has led to higher prices, excess monetary and reliance on grant" He said.

Kablo pointed out that the government supported the inflation by increase of wages and salaries, because this increase was not preceded reforms in the state revenues.

The SCP official pointed out that the main deficit in revenues comes from the liquidation of the public sector and from the control of military and security institutions over the remaining companies and economic activities.

He added that the budget is still dependent on indirect taxes, as banks and banking policy of the defunct regime continue serving parasitic capitalism and withholding funding from the productive sectors.

Kablo denied that the military system companies are owned by the cooperative societies of the armed forces, affirming that the SCP supports state's control over the public c money.