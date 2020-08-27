Sierra Leone: Information Minister Addresses Pujehun Youth On Violence, Rape

25 August 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Mohamed Massaquoi

Pujehun — Minister of Information and Communications over the weekend engaged youth in the southern district township of Pujehun, to be more conscious about the prevention and control of violence in their communities.

In dealing with issues within their communities, Mohamed Raman Swaray, said young people should channel their grievances through their local authorities instead of resulting to violence activities.

He further stated that commercial bike riders are significant in the promotion of peace and stability in their respective communities.

'I am very pleased that most of you are engaged in commercial bike riding to sustain yourselves and your families. I want you all to collectively work and promote peace and deviate from violence. More importantly, the issue of rape has been on the increase. In most cases, bike riders are accused either as perpetuators or aiding perpetuators to escape justice. You all know that the First Lady,Madam Fatima Maada Bio and the President Julius Maada Bio are very much concerned about rape . I want to admonish you all to protect our sisters and not to destroy them," he said.

Read the original article on Concord.

