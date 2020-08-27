Sierra Leone: Change My Story Saves Goderich Community

25 August 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)

A community-based organization, Change My Story's intervention has helped in no small way in assisting Goderich community and its neighboring communities of Levuma, Metchem, Funkia, Oba Funkia, Milton Margai, Gbendebu, Manjar Town, Fonima, Baoma, Sugar Land and Juba through the distribution of hand washing materials and training in the prevention of the dreaded Covid-19 virus in the area.

According to the headmen of those communities, 'Change My Story is an example of how CBO's intervention can help local people'.

They stated that upon the announcement of measures by the government to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the country, the organization embarked on a street by street, house to house sensitization and distributed vital hand washing materials in the respective communities.

Among the items distributed were Veronica buckets, soaps, disposable serviettes, used clothing and bucket stands.

They further expressed gratitude to Change My Story for displaying leadership through its charitable gestures that helped the communities in their fight against Covid-19.

Ms. Florence Sevalli, the founder and chief executive of Change My Story has in a chat with this medium reiterated the need for sister organizations to come together and harmonize their activities in the quest to improve on charity work in the country.

Change my Story is an organization set up to address issues bordering on family dysfunction and disorientation in a bid to building stronger families and stronger communities.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.