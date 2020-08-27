Sierra Leone: Change My Story Saves Goderich Community

A community-based organization, Change My Story's intervention has helped in no small way in assisting Goderich community and its neighboring communities of Levuma, Metchem, Funkia, Oba Funkia, Milton Margai, Gbendebu, Manjar Town, Fonima, Baoma, Sugar Land and Juba through the distribution of hand washing materials and training in the prevention of the dreaded Covid-19 virus in the area.

According to the headmen of those communities, 'Change My Story is an example of how CBO's intervention can help local people'.

They stated that upon the announcement of measures by the government to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the country, the organization embarked on a street by street, house to house sensitization and distributed vital hand washing materials in the respective communities.

Among the items distributed were Veronica buckets, soaps, disposable serviettes, used clothing and bucket stands.

They further expressed gratitude to Change My Story for displaying leadership through its charitable gestures that helped the communities in their fight against Covid-19.

Ms. Florence Sevalli, the founder and chief executive of Change My Story has in a chat with this medium reiterated the need for sister organizations to come together and harmonize their activities in the quest to improve on charity work in the country.

Change my Story is an organization set up to address issues bordering on family dysfunction and disorientation in a bid to building stronger families and stronger communities.