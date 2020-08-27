Sierra Leone: The Oswald Hanciles Column

opinion

"If you can't force or are unwilling to force your people to follow you, with or without threats, you are not a leader.

"Whoever governs Singapore must have that iron in him. Or give it up. This is not a game of cards" - Lee Kwan Yew.

President Maada Bio in his anti-corruption drive is intrinsically striving to build a 'Singapore Dream' in Sierra Leone. Can he? Let him, and his SLPP hierarchy, and all patriotic Sierra Leoneans, read the above quotes, and the following words closely: "... This exceptional team also implemented three exceptional policies: Meritocracy, Pragmatism and Honesty. Indeed, I share this 'secret' MPH formula with every foreign student at the Lee Kuan Yew School, and I assure them that if they implement it, their country will succeed as well as Singapore. Meritocracy means a country picks its best citizens, not the relatives of the ruling class, to run a country. Pragmatism means that a country does not try to reinvent the wheel. As Dr. Goh Keng Swee would say to me, 'Kishore, no matter what problem Singapore encounters, somebody, somewhere, has solved it. Let us copy the solution and adapt it to Singapore.' ... Corruption is the single biggest reason why most Third World countries have failed. The greatest strength of Singapore's founding fathers was that they were ruthlessly honest" - Kishore Mahbubani; Dean, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Kishore Mahbubani in the quote above refers to another of the great minds behind the most meteoric surge in human history of a small nation without natural marketable resources (the most famous is the founding father of modern Singapore, Lew Kwan Lee, who was democratically-elected Prime Minister for 32 straight years), a Dr. Goh Keng Swee. As I often write on social media these days, often, the SOURCE of some information can be as important, or, even, more vital, than the information itself. Who was the man who said these words that should inspire the leadership in Sierra Leone: "... 'Kishore, no matter what problem Singapore encounters, somebody, somewhere, has solved it. Let us copy the solution and adapt it to Singapore.'... "? Dr. Goh Keng Swee. Dr. Goh Keng Swee started his professional life as a civil servant in British-colonial Singapore. In 1958 he resigned from the civil service to work full-time for the People's Action Party (PAP), becoming a key member and later vice-chairman of its Central Executive Committee. He joined the first government of Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew as Minister for Finance. Upon Singapore's independence on 9 August, 1965, Goh became the nation's first Minister for the Interior and Defence. He subsequently served as Finance Minister (1967-70), Minister for Defence (1970-79) and Minister for Education (1979-80, 1981-84). He later served as chairman of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (1981-94); chairman of the board of Governors of the Institute of East Asian Philosophies (1983-92) and executive chairman and chairman of the board of governors of its successor, the Institute of East Asian Political Economy (1992-95); Economic Adviser to the State Council of the People's Republic of China on coastal development and Adviser on tourism (1985); chairman of Monetary Authority of Singapore from 1980 to 1985; deputy chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (1985-92); chairman of the Singapore Totalisator Board (1988-94); adviser to the United Overseas Bank group (from 1993); chairman of N.M. Rothschild & Sons (Singapore) Ltd. (from 1994); and vice-chairman of Hong Leong Asia Ltd. (from 1995), etc. With that brief on the man who implicitly urges African countries to copy and adapt, we should pore on his words.

Ghanaian journalist, one of the finest writers in the English language anywhere in the world, Ankomah Baffour, writing in The New African magazine, states: "Singapore, the island city-state, has achieved staggering economic success in the past 50 years. With little natural resources of its own, its food requirements almost entirely imported, with no fresh water resources to write home about, this small nation of 5.3 million people ... started life as an independent country on a par economically with most African countries. Today it has left Africa behind by a good country mile. So where, and why, did Singapore get it right and Africa get it wrong? What is it that Africa Can Learn from Singapore? (SOURCE: https://www.questia.com/magazine/1G1-324762290/what-africa-can-learn-from-singapore-part-1).

What can "Africa (Sierra Leone) learn from Singapore?": the MPH! Yes. And... No!! It is the MPHW - Meritocracy. Pragmatism. Honesty. And, Workaholicism. Until the President Maada Bio took up office two years ago, nearly all what Singapore has done to achieve its astounding economic and social growth - from a GDP per capita in the 1960s of $500 to GDP per capita in 2020 of $103,000 today in Singapore - is the exact OPPOSITE successive governments in Sierra Leone have wrought. It is hardly a wonder that resource-rich Sierra Leone (some of the best jewellery diamonds in the world; the best grade of titanium [rutile] in the world; some of the best grade of iron in the world; bauxite; gold; some of the best marine and fisheries space in its territorial ocean space; some of the most idyllic beaches on planet earth) had a GDP per capita of $270 in 1960, and just $1,600 in 2020. Honesty is what nearly all the governing elite, the bureaucratic and political elite, in Sierra Leone would swear to on their mothers and the Almighty God of their Christian and Islamic faiths... .WOULD NOT WORK IN SIERRA LEONE. They would argue forcefully that STEALING OF GOVERNMENT MONEY IS THE ONLY WAY TO ACCUMULATE WEALTH IN SIERRA LEONE.

Retired Brigadier Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, two years ago appointed precocious legal luminary, Ben Kaifala, as Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission. His principal job would be to prevent this STEALING of the people's money. (What is called "corruption"). The Bible teaches that Christians have to fight not just blood and flesh, but, "powers and principalities"; Ben Kaifala is not just waging war on corruption, or, a lot of the thieving political and bureaucratic elite, he has to wage war on the IDEA that the ONLY WAY TO GET RICH IN SIERRA LEONE IS THROUGH DISHONEST MEANS. Guess what? In Singapore, the Prime Minister earns $2,100,000 every YEAR!! And, add bonuses and reward for performance, his earnings can go up to $4million a year. Junior ministers in Singapore start earning $1,100,000 a year!! Integral to corruption by the governing elite is intellectual laziness; Ben Kaifala must also wage war on the INTELLECTUAL LAZINESS of the political and bureaucratic elite as well. They don't read. They won't take action on what they read. So, I am compelled to stop this article at this point - at just about 1,178 words. 'Dem go dae complain already, Oswald lek for rite boku'. Part 2 is coming.