Nigeria: Patients Lament NDDC's Delay in Funding Medical Referrals

27 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Ugwu

Umuahia — The delay by the management of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to release funds for NDDC Medical Referrals Batch 8 2019 has continued to endanger the lives of patients.

NDDC is known to routinely undertake medical interventions by releasing funds for treatment of persons with chronic ailments, who had been referred to various specialist hospitals, in some cases abroad.

However, since 2019 when approval was given for Medical Referral Batch 8, no funds have been released to those battling with critical medical issues to enable them seek proper medical treatment.

Speaking with THISDAY, the spokesperson of the NDDC Batch 8 Medical Referrals, Friday Nwachi, who is battling with an eye disease, said he had already lost one of his eyes while waiting for NDDC to release the approved funds for his treatment.

He stated that his second eye had already degenerated to the extent that he could barely see, adding that his vision has been grossly impaired.

"I am afraid I may completely lose my sight any time soon unless NDDC can hasten the payment of the money approved for my treatment," he said.

Nwachi, who hails from Ukwa West, the oil bearing area of Abia State lamented that some persons listed in Batch 8 medical referral had already died while waiting for the release of funds needed for their treatment.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and prevail on NDDC management to release the funds so as to avoid further loss of lives.

