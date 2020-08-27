Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Optimistic to Create U.S.$25 Billion Economy By 2025

27 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga and Idah Mhetu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is confident the three economic strategies his administration is implementing will create a US$25 billion economy by 2025.

He made the commitment during the 8th annual agribusiness conference organised by the National Economic Consultative Forum in partnership with the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society Wednesday in Harare.

He also launched the Agriculture and Food systems Strategy (AFSS).

"This (AFSS) is aimed at industrialisation, modernisation and creating a sustainable investment environment for our society. The three mutually reinforcing strategies envision the attainment of a US $25 billion economy in the three respective sectors by 2025," Mnangagwa said.

He said his administration was committed to ending hunger and poverty in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and the 2014 African Union Malabo Declaration.

"Hence the launch of this strategy fulfils our domestication of global instruments with regards to the realisation of the right to food and nutrition by our society," he said.

