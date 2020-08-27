Zimbabwe: UBH Resumes Treating Non-Covid-19 Patients

The United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) has reverted to treating non-Covid-19 patients with immediate effect after it had stopped admitting the patients in order to concentrate on coronavirus cases from the city and surrounding areas, the hospital's clinical director, Narcisius Dzvanga has confirmed.

The hospital had stopped admitting non-Covid-19 patients early this month to deal with the rising cases of Covid-19 in Bulawayo.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com this week, Dzvanga said all units including the casualty ward, and the eye unit, which had closed, had started treating patients with non-Covid-19 ailments.

"Our hospital is back to admitting and attending to non-Covid-19 cases and normal services at casualty, and eye unit," he said.

"We encourage people to feel free to come to UBH and access all services. We are really keen to have normalised health care services and we are ready."

Meanwhile, the hospital this week received two ventilators from the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe as part of the medical facility's efforts to treat with Covid-19 affected patients.

Dzvanga said UBH is grateful for this gesture made by the Chinese Embassy.

"The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe has donated two brand new state-of-the-art proper ventilators.

"Management at UBH is truly grateful and appreciative of the Embassy of China for these donations. Such high-tech ventilators are rarely found locally. We shall forever treasure their generosity," he said.

UBH now owns four ventilators after a similar gesture by the Red Cross Society of Zimbabwe was made and it donated two ventilators.