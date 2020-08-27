Malawi: Post Coach Resumes Services On Sunday

26 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Yamikani Yapuwa

Blantyre — Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) has said its Post Coach service will resume this coming Sunday, August 30, 2020.

MPC Public Relations Officer, Ida Nkolimbo told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday that the coach service is back to provide the public with comfortable and affordable travel they deserve.

"We would like to inform our valued customers and the rest of the stakeholders that the Post Coach service resumes on Sunday August 30, 2020," Nkolimbo said.

"Your coach service is back for continued comfortable, affordable and pleasant travel experience for your convenience," she added.

Nkolimbo said the corporation has also introduced the Mzuzu-Songwe Border route which will also commence on the same day.

"In respect of public demands, MPC also wishes to inform the general public of the introduction of the Mzuzu-Songwe Border route by the Post Express which also commences on Sunday August 30, 2020.

"The corporation believes this will provide our valued customers complete and reliable travel solutions deal covering the stretch between Blantyre and Songwe Border," said Nkolimbo.

Nkolimbo added that MPC will soon roll out the Same Day Delivery Courier Service which will initially be covering the three major cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

Meanwhile, MPC has assured the public that the Post Coach service resumes with total adherence to Covid-19 prevention measures governing public transport operation.

"As a corporation, we are fully committed to keeping the customer as well as our members of staff safe at all times," said Nkolimbo.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.