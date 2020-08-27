Malawi: Post Coach Resumes Services On Sunday

Blantyre — Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) has said its Post Coach service will resume this coming Sunday, August 30, 2020.

MPC Public Relations Officer, Ida Nkolimbo told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday that the coach service is back to provide the public with comfortable and affordable travel they deserve.

"We would like to inform our valued customers and the rest of the stakeholders that the Post Coach service resumes on Sunday August 30, 2020," Nkolimbo said.

"Your coach service is back for continued comfortable, affordable and pleasant travel experience for your convenience," she added.

Nkolimbo said the corporation has also introduced the Mzuzu-Songwe Border route which will also commence on the same day.

"In respect of public demands, MPC also wishes to inform the general public of the introduction of the Mzuzu-Songwe Border route by the Post Express which also commences on Sunday August 30, 2020.

"The corporation believes this will provide our valued customers complete and reliable travel solutions deal covering the stretch between Blantyre and Songwe Border," said Nkolimbo.

Nkolimbo added that MPC will soon roll out the Same Day Delivery Courier Service which will initially be covering the three major cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

Meanwhile, MPC has assured the public that the Post Coach service resumes with total adherence to Covid-19 prevention measures governing public transport operation.

"As a corporation, we are fully committed to keeping the customer as well as our members of staff safe at all times," said Nkolimbo.