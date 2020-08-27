Nigeria: FRSC Warns Motorists Against Covering Number Plates

The Zonal Commanding Officer for the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Zone 4, Jos, Dr. Kayode Olagunju, Assistant Corps Marshal, has warned motorists to desist from "the illegal act of covering their number plates."

He observed that the act is common among the political class and government officials in the zone, comprising Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa states.

This, according to him, has both safety and security implication, adding that Sections10(4)(h) and 10(4)(s) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007 makes it mandatory for vehicle identification mark (Number Plates) to be conspicuously displayed on a vehicle.

Also, he said, the National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR) 2012 in sections 36 and 39 makes it an offence not to properly display Vehicle Identification Number on any vehicle plying Nigerian roads.

The Zonal Commander stated that such vehicle will be impounded while the drivers\owners will be arrested and prosecuted in line with the extant laws.

In a release by the Acting Zonal Public Education Officer, Deputy Route Commander Terry Hoomlong, the Zonal Commanding Officer Called on all motorists to ensure they properly register their vehicles with the appropriate authorities and also display their Vehicle Identification Plate to avoid any form of embarrassment.

He also advised the motoring public that proper registration of vehicles is of great benefits to the owner of a vehicle, especially in the areas of safety and security.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further disclosed that in the event of vehicle theft, the robust National Vehicle Identification database, which has records of all registered vehicles in Nigeria, provides detailed information for identification and possible recovery.

The database is also accessible to other security agencies working in synergy with the FRSC.

The statement said: "Olagunju directed all the Commands of the FRSC in the Zone to strictly enforce the laws by impounding all vehicles that carry illegal number plates and those having the plates hidden.

"Operators of such vehicles are to be arraigned before mobile or regular courts, where they stand the risks of fines payment of three thousand naira and or two to six months imprisonment.

"Many of the violators are also in the habit of driving dangerously, hiding under the illusion that they could not be tracked as the vehicle plates are covered.

"The Commander reminded the public that dangerous driving under the Act and NRTR attracts fifty thousand naira fines and or six months imprisonment."

VANGUARD