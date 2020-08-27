Nigeria: IPOB, Police Clash in Enugu - Ohanaeze, ADF, INC, Udeogaranya, Others Tackle S-East Govs

APEX Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alaigbo Development Foundation, ADF and Igbo National Congress, INC, among other stakeholders in the southeast, have tasked the federal government and southeast east governors over the killing of youths at Emene last Sunday.

They expressed dismay over the silence of southeast governors on the killings, wondering why innocent Igbo youths were being cowed, while foreigners were killing and maiming people in farms and villages and nothing was being done to contain it.

Anambra State Chairman of Ohanaeze, Damian Okeke-Ogene, said he expected the governors to have spoken since that incident.

"Maybe, the other governors are waiting for their colleague in Enugu where the incident happened or the chairman of the South East Governors' Forum to address the issue. But in as much as these are our youths, we should be careful in dealing with people with guns. Our children should be very careful at times like this. It is not cowardice to be careful when handling sensitive issues, he said."

Similary, the National Deputy Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Chuks Ibegbu, asked President Buhari to call security agents to order as they were embarrasing him and the nation.

Ibegbu warned against further shedding of the blood of any Igbo man or woman in any part of the country and pointed out the consequences of such.

He said: "Perhaps, it's idleness that make Nigerian security agents to spend their precious time pursuing unarmed Igbo youths and interfering with their meetings. If it's idleness, then they should be drafted to farms and our streets for construction work and other work to keep them busy unless there is a script which they are carrying out".

Silence of Igbo govs, a betrayal -- ADF

Similarly, Alaigbo Development Foundation, ADF, condemned the silence of southeast governors on the killings in Enugu, describing it as a betrayal.

In a statement by the Foundation's Spokesperson, Chief Abia Onyike, stated that the South East governors have betrayed Igboland over their silence on the killing of Igbo youths in Enugu.

He said: "South East Governors have betrayed Igboland. Their chairman who is the governor of Ebonyi State had said that anybody talking of South East regional security outfit is looking for war. Umahi was engaging in cheap blackmail and behaving like a Caliphate agent.

"He cannot make any statement condemning the Emene massacre because he has already soiled his hands. He appointed his brother as the chairman of South East Security Committee and their recommendation has betrayed Igboland. Our people should be careful with these characters.

" Gov. Umahi has been dilly-dallying on the matter until the 14th of August, 2020 when he suddenly repudiated on the sovereign will of Alaigbo, inorder to curry the favour of his Northern Master's who have promised him Vice Presidency come 2023. But the security of Alaigbo is more important than Gov. Umahi's inordinate ambition."

He also described the killing of the youths as "the latest phase of Igbo genocide, the longest, most continuous and unresolved genocide in the political history of the African continent."

A decoy to spike violence and deny S-East 2023 Presidency -- Udeogaranya

Adding his voice to the condemnation, the former 2019 APC Presidential aspirant, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, also condemned the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and southeast governors' silence over the alleged extra judicial killings of IPOB members by the members of the Nigeria security agencies in Enugu State .

Udeogaranya expressed shock and disbelief that a government whose primary constitutional responsibility was to provide security is alleged to be involved in unleashing mayhem against a peaceful assembly of her citizens.

He maintained that those who carried out the inhuman act were aware that violence beget violence. He said, their sole intention was to turn the most peaceful and secured zone in Nigeria into a war-torn zone and expressed dismay over the silence of the governors especially the Enugu governor, where the incident happened.

He however, pleaded the people of South-East to resist the unsolicited provocation and invitation of violence by maintaining their peaceful nature, which is essential atmospheric infrastructure for development, progress and prosperity."

Sack Commissioner, DSS Director, Army Commander --INC

Also yesterday, the Igbo National Council, INC, said the killing of "unarmed" members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, by joint security forces of Nigeria was a reminder of how the genocide in Rwanda started.

The INC said: "The killing of these unarmed Nigerians of Igbo extraction in their community by the Joint Team of Army, DSS and Police is not only unacceptable but shameful and barbaric.

"History has it that it was how the historic genocide in Rwanda started. The conspiracies and attempts by a section of this country to exterminate the Igbo race using state machinery remain a failed project from the point.

"In view of the above, we call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to immediately sack and prosecute the GOC 82 Division Nigerian Army Enugu, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State and the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) Enugu State Command for their shameless conspiracy and massacre of innocent and unarmed youths in Enugu State.

"We, therefore, call on the people of Emene to immediately launch the Operation Ije Agu in the various communities in Emene as the only way to forestall a repeat of this satanic act orchestrated by the agents of darkness."

We'll revenge unlawful killings -- Nnamdi Kanu

However, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, warned that all people that participated or assisted in the unlawful killing of any Biafran will thenceforth be adequately dealt with through every lawful means available to IPOB, including the right to self-defense, the right to repel every unlawful act of state and non-state terrorism.

In a statement he personally signed, entitled "The Enugu Massacre of 23rd August, 2020: An Open Letter to IPOB Worldwide", made available through the group's Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, Kanu, assured that the Enugu 21 who fell in defense of freedom, will not go unremembered.

"Let this be clear, all that participate or assist in the unlawful taking of the lives of any Biafran will-henceforth - be adequately dealt with through every lawful means available to us. Such lawful means include the right to self-defense, the right to repel every unlawful act of state and non-state terror.

"Yes, it's true that we have no guns and no army but in the minds of our members lay the greatest weapon of all - the will to be free from domination and terror, the will to succeed, the will to survive, and the will to build one of the greatest nations that the world is yet to see. And soon to see."

S-East Govs, should set up panel of inquiry --Ozobu

In his reaction, a chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Richard Ozobu, asked South East governors and the pan Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to set up a panel of inquiry to determine what transpired during the fracas between the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the Department of State Services, DSS.

Ozobu said the panel had become necessary to unearth comprehensive facts about what happened because lives were lost, adding that Ndigbo must articulate their position to the federal government.

In his words:"The South East Governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo ought to have set up a panel of inquiry to establish what actually happened. There ought to have be a meeting of Imeobi of Ohanaeze to aggregate the position of the Igbo to the federal government. But you can observe that Ohanaeze Ndigbo under the present leadership has been derailed.

"Don't forget that the federal government has been gathering security information and intelligence. You know what it means for a proscribed group to be having a meeting? We need the security agencies to maintain law and order in the federation, it is not only in Igbo land. The security agencies can't be blamed if they were attacked while doing their job. We must find a way of addressing this situation. We need reeducation within our area."

