Nigeria: Edo 2020 - APC Chieftain, 3000 Others Defect to PDP in Ovia North East

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, Wednesday, got a boost as a chieftain of the party in Ward 9, Okokhuo, Ovia North East Local Government Area, Mr. Frank Osayande, led over 3, 000 APC members to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, declaring their support for the reelection of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Osayande and other APC members were received by the Chairman, Edo State PDP Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, during the reelection campaign rally of the PDP candidate, Obaseki, in the ward.

Speaking during his defection, the APC chieftain said: "I have decided to join the PDP because the governor is doing well for the people, though there are enemies of the state against him.

"I told my members right from day one that anywhere Obaseki goes, we will all go. I can't remain in an empty party, the APC.

"So, it is on this note that I decided to join the PDP with over 3,000 others so that we will be able to deliver the governor in Okokhuo Ward 9."

Receiving the defectors, Chief Orbih said: "He has fought the battle of godfathers so that Edo can move forward. He will continue to fight godfatherism.

"APC is worried about the popularity of Obaseki; I have to commend the Benin Chamber of Commerce for denying the endorsement of the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu."

On his part, Obaseki said: "There is so much wealth in this region but I still can't understand why our people are still poor. It is because the previous administration failed. I will prioritise agriculture.

"We are going to partner with our traditional rulers to take advantage of our fertile land. As long as we continue to have godfathers, the state will not move forward.

