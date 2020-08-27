Zimbabwe: Sikhala Placed On Remand

26 August 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Magistrate Lazini Ncube has dismissed Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala's application challenging his placement on remand saying there is reasonable suspicion that he committed the alleged offence.

Sikhala through his lawyers Harrison Nkomo, Jeremiah Bhamu and Advocate Eric Matinenga had approached the Harare Magistrates court challenging the placement of their client on remand arguing that the charges levelled against him by the state do not warrant a criminal offence.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ncube said the words uttered by Sikhala shows an intention to incite people.

"Words uttered by Sikhala show he was intending to incite people. His intention is clear. What prosecution presents should constitute an offence," he said.

Magistrate Ncube also said that there is no doubt that word depict a combative person ready to go to extreme to achieve his objective but there was no metaphor intended.

Sikhala was arrested on Friday last week and charged with inciting public violence, the same charge leveled against journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and 31 July protests organiser Jacob Ngarivhume who have now clocked 38 days in detention.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.