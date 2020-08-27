Ethiopia: ERCS Says Natural, Manmade Calamities Increasing Need for Humanitarian Interventions

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) announced the everincreasing natural and manmade calamities not only in Ethiopia but also in the region have been increasing the need for humanitarian interventions both in Ethiopia and the region.

Dr. Solomon Ali, Society Communication and Humanitarian Diplomacy Head told The Ethiopian Herald the society is trying its best to providing humanitarian services amid the increasing need.

"We are trying our level best to reach out to our partners and increase members. Our service delivery has been increasing from time to time," he said. "We are also working in partnership with emerging humanitarian, nongovernmental and governmental organizations. By increasing visibility in various media, we have been able to amass more and more support."

By raising fund from partners and mobilizing Red Cross and Non-Red Cross volunteers, the society has delivered humanitarian services worth 538 million Birr in the just-ended fiscal year.

The society has invested the money for the provision of regular Ambulance and first aid services, food and nonfood items, drugs, developmental and resilience activities.

"This year, the majority of our responses go to emergency interventions such as mitigating COVID-19's impact, supporting internally displaced persons (IDPs), rehabilitating the environment, providing financial and micro-business services for returnees or internally displaced people, creating awareness among others."

ERCS has addressed over 30 million people, particularly in relation to COVID-19 prevention and response. As more Red Cross structures have been established at the grassroots level, the local humanitarian activities are also increasing and enabled ERCS to mobilize resource locally.

According to Dr. Solomon, the ERCS has been operating with over 400 ambulances, 11 regional branches as well as 55 drug centers and pharmacies to reach millions of beneficiaries by mobilizing over half a million red cross and non-red cross volunteers.

For next year, the society has planned to mobilize 1.5 billion Birr from partners, members and others to reach more and more vulnerable people. Moreover, the society also works in collaboration with government and non-governmental organization to fill the gap.

He also called upon partners to continue providing the necessary support to reach more vulnerable people across the country and thanked partners, members, youths, volunteers, Red Cross families and others for last year's humanitarian support.

The Ethiopian herald August 27, 2020