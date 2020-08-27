Ethiopia: State Minister Redwan Confers With UK Charge d'Affaires

27 August 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

- Charge D'Affair apologizes over recent incident

ADDIS ABABA - Ambassador Redwan Hussien held a discussion on August 23, 2020 with Charge D'Affaires of the embassy of Great Britain and the United Kingdom to Ethiopia, Alex Cameron, on the recent incident at the embassy of Ethiopia in London, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the occasion, Ambassador Redwan officially registered the compliant and disappointment of the Government of Ethiopia over the recent developments surrounding the safety and security of the Ethiopian Embassy in London.

Ambassador Redwan reminded the Charge D'Affairs that the host country, the United Kingdom, has an obligation to take all appropriate steps to protect the premises of the mission against any intrusion or damage and to ensure the safety, security, and inviolability of the diplomatic staff in London as well as to prevent any disturbances of the peace of the mission or impairment of its dignity as per the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The Charge D'Affair apologized for the incident and assured the State Minister that measures will be taken to ensure the safety and security of the embassy under UK's obligations as per the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The Ethiopian herald August 27,2020

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

