Liberia: Five Liberian Organizations Receive Funding From USAID to Combat Covid-19 in Communities

In response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the USAID-funded New Partnerships Initiative EXPAND: New Partners for Better Health (NPI EXPAND) Activity has awarded small grants to five civil society organizations to assist communities in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak in Liberia.

The organizations will support the Ministry of Health and County Health Teams to reduce and eliminate transmission of COVID-19 through strengthened risk communication and community engagement activities. Implementing activities in four counties: Grand Bassa, Margibi, Montserrado, and Nimba, the organizations will engage stakeholders across multiple sectors in COVID-19 preparedness and response at the county and community levels. The organizations will deploy a variety of communication channels to disseminate risk reduction messages, - enforce COVID-19 awareness and sensitization messages, and reduce stress, stigmatization, and fear associated with COVID-19 in communities. Some organizations will also erect handwashing stations and distribute face masks and hygiene kits to vulnerable communities to combat COVID-19.

The organizations will implement the COVID-19 risk communication and community engagement activities from July - November 2020 in the following communities:

- Community Empowerment Program (CEP) - West Point and Soneiwhen, Montserrado County

- Community Healthcare Initiative (CHI) - Duazon, Henry Town, Marshall, and Dolo's Town, Margibi County

- Equip Liberia - Saniquellie-Mah District, Nimba County

- Grassroots Agency for Social Services (GRASS) - Buchanan District, Grand Bassa County

- Special Emergency Activity to Restore Children's Hope (SEARCH) - Tappita District, Nimba County

USAID has committed $2.3 million in health and IDA humanitarian assistance in Liberia to provide critical aid for all 15 Liberian Counties (emergency-operation centers, training, contact-tracing, hospitals, and community health care), support quarantine efforts, and provide village-level support. The United States has helped lay a strong foundation for Liberia's response to COVID-19 through more than $4 billion in total assistance over the past 20 years, including more than $675 million for health. Contact: Jessica Healey at Jhealey@usaid.gov

About NPI EXPAND: The New Partnerships Initiative EXPAND: New Partners for Better Health (NPI EXPAND) activity is a five-year USAID-funded cooperative agreement - awarded to Palladium in October 2019. With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the new challenges - confronted by already strained health systems worldwide, NPI EPXAND is supporting countries to engage new and underutilized partners to leverage community structures and provide innovative and scalable solutions to strengthen emergency preparedness and response. Contact: Elisabeth Rottach at Elisabeth.rottach@thepalladiumgroup.com