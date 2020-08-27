Liberia: Five Liberian Organizations Receive Funding From USAID to Combat Covid-19 in Communities

26 August 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

In response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the USAID-funded New Partnerships Initiative EXPAND: New Partners for Better Health (NPI EXPAND) Activity has awarded small grants to five civil society organizations to assist communities in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak in Liberia.

The organizations will support the Ministry of Health and County Health Teams to reduce and eliminate transmission of COVID-19 through strengthened risk communication and community engagement activities. Implementing activities in four counties: Grand Bassa, Margibi, Montserrado, and Nimba, the organizations will engage stakeholders across multiple sectors in COVID-19 preparedness and response at the county and community levels. The organizations will deploy a variety of communication channels to disseminate risk reduction messages, - enforce COVID-19 awareness and sensitization messages, and reduce stress, stigmatization, and fear associated with COVID-19 in communities. Some organizations will also erect handwashing stations and distribute face masks and hygiene kits to vulnerable communities to combat COVID-19.

The organizations will implement the COVID-19 risk communication and community engagement activities from July - November 2020 in the following communities:

- Community Empowerment Program (CEP) - West Point and Soneiwhen, Montserrado County

- Community Healthcare Initiative (CHI) - Duazon, Henry Town, Marshall, and Dolo's Town, Margibi County

- Equip Liberia - Saniquellie-Mah District, Nimba County

- Grassroots Agency for Social Services (GRASS) - Buchanan District, Grand Bassa County

- Special Emergency Activity to Restore Children's Hope (SEARCH) - Tappita District, Nimba County

USAID has committed $2.3 million in health and IDA humanitarian assistance in Liberia to provide critical aid for all 15 Liberian Counties (emergency-operation centers, training, contact-tracing, hospitals, and community health care), support quarantine efforts, and provide village-level support. The United States has helped lay a strong foundation for Liberia's response to COVID-19 through more than $4 billion in total assistance over the past 20 years, including more than $675 million for health. Contact: Jessica Healey at Jhealey@usaid.gov

About NPI EXPAND: The New Partnerships Initiative EXPAND: New Partners for Better Health (NPI EXPAND) activity is a five-year USAID-funded cooperative agreement - awarded to Palladium in October 2019. With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the new challenges - confronted by already strained health systems worldwide, NPI EPXAND is supporting countries to engage new and underutilized partners to leverage community structures and provide innovative and scalable solutions to strengthen emergency preparedness and response. Contact: Elisabeth Rottach at Elisabeth.rottach@thepalladiumgroup.com

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.