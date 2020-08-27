Tanzania: Dr Mwinyi's Presidential Bid Gathers Steam

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) presidential candidate Dr Hussein Mwinyi picked the nomination forms here yesterday, promising opulence to Zanzibaris if voted into the prestigious office.

"We are going to build the new economy and new Zanzibar...the modern economy that will create more jobs for all Zanzibaris," Dr Mwinyi told the fully packed CCM's Kisiwandui grounds, imploring the islanders to embrace hard work.

He cited tourism, industries, port and fishing as the priority sectors with great potential for job creation. "My aspiration is to industrialise the economy," he said, adding that improvement of infrastructure will appear high on the agenda items to accelerate economic development.

The ruling party's 2020-2025 election manifesto promises 300,000 new jobs for Zanzibar youth in particular but the presidential hopeful said, "I personally envision more jobs than the manifesto demands."

He further pledged unyielding fight against corruption and embezzlement of public resources, "We will fight by all our energies any kind of corruption, laziness and embezzlement of public resources...these are our number one enemies."

Dr Mwinyi dismissed his critics who have been deriding him as too polite to lead the country, saying: "They will soon get to understand me. I'm not here for trial, I have critically assessed and weighed myself and I'm capable."

He said his resolve is to serve Zanzibaris and implored all CCM members, fans and supporters to turn out in big numbers on October 28, 2020 to vote and guarantee landslide victory for the ruling party.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have to get out and vote...our tendency of becoming complacent without voting is not politically healthy," Dr Mwinyi said in his speech, which lasted for hardly 20 minutes.

CCM members from Zanzibar city and its environs filled the Kisiwandui grounds to the brim, and braced the morning rains to celebrate the great day with their presidential hopeful as green and yellow colours dominated the premises.

Meanwhile, Alliance for African Farmers Party (AAFP) presidential candidate Said Sudi became second to collect the nomination papers from Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC), promising three-wheel motorbike-Bajajs-to all Zanzibar-based journalists.

"You (journalists) are doing a fantastic job to inform wananchi but you work under a hard environment...if elected, I will supply all journalists with brand new Indian Bajajs," he said soon after picking the papers.

The presidential hopeful showered praises on President Ali Mohamed Shein whom he described as a resourceful leader. He conceded his allegiance to the ruling CCM, arguing that any serious and good leader must have an inclination to the ruling party."

"President Shein has excelled in his leadership, he has done a lot for Zanzibaris...if elected, I will just strive to sustain his achievements," said the opposition presidential aspirant.