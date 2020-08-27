Rwanda: Covid-19 - Curfew Brought Ahead to 7PM

Amidst the growing number of cases of Covid-19, the Government has directed that curfew hours be brought ahead to start at 7 pm across the country.

This is one of the resolutions of the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, August 26.

Curfew had been at 9 pm.

"Movements are prohibited from 7 pm to 5 am," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office reads in part.

The cabinet meeting also resolved that mass gatherings in public spaces and homes are prohibited, adding that attendance at a wake/vigil must not exceed 15 people at one time.

Other major decisions is cutting down the number of people working in public institutions at any given time to 30 per cent from 50 per cent.

According to the statement, employees in public institutions will work in shifts.

Those working in private sector including in markets will continue observing the 50 per cent quota of employees at any given time.

Upcountry travel by public transport has also been prohibited but people using private means will be allowed to go.

Like it has been, Covid-19 preventive measures including wearing of face masks in public, regular washing of hands, social distancing among others will continue to be adhered to.

Also, accredited places of worship, as per the communique, shall operate upon compliance with Covid-19 preventive measures.

However, schools will remain closed to allow sufficient time for a further health assessment and thorough preparedness for resumption of in-person classes, according to the statement.

Bars and nightclubs remain closed.

So far, Rwanda has reported a total of 3,625 Covid-19 cases since mid-March.

Of these,1,810 are recovered cases while a total of 15 patients have succumbed to the viral virus.