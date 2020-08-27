Tanzania: PS Urges for Research to Address Sugar Scarcity

PERMANENT Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Agriculture, Gerald Kusaya, has pointed out there is a need for research in sugarcane industry as key measure that would address sugar deficit in the country.

Kusaya made the remarks while touring the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute, Kibaha centre (TARI Kibaha) in the Coast Region recently.

According to PS, sugarcane researchers have a big role to play in addressing sugar scarcity that would ultimately reduce the government's burden of sugar importation.

"We believe that, through research in sugarcane industry, the challenge will be resolved if researchers do their job with efficiency, accountability and professionalism.

TARI Kibaha through its sugarcane researchers have a huge debt cutting down sugar importation. You should come up with improved seed varieties to increase sugar output in the country," the PS said.

According to government statistics, the country's actual annual demand for sugar is about 710,000 tonnes with local producers manufacturing only 320,000 tonnes of the commodity.

The PS called on sugarcane researchers to produce improved seeds that are tolerant to pests, diseases and drought.

"I know the research is going on as you said that have produced 26 varieties of sugarcane seeds, cassava and potatoes. Keep it up so that we can produce more improved seeds," he said.

TARI Kibaha Manager, Dr Hildelitha Msita said the centre is committed to ensure that farmers have access to quality and clean seeds.

On his part, TARI Director General, Dr Godfrey Mkamilo, said that over the past five years, the government, through his institute, produced five new varieties of sugarcane- N30, N41, R 570, R 575 and R 579 that have been certified for irrigation.

He explained that the varieties give more yields compared to traditional seeds. He said the new varieties produce up to 160 tonnes of sugarcane per hectare.

He added that the institution also produced four drought-tolerant varieties such as TZ93-KA-120, TZ93-KA-122, N47 and R570.