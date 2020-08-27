Zambia: A Lesson Unlearnt - Zambia On the Path to Zimbabwe-Like Ruin

27 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Mills

Despite the example of neighbouring Zimbabwe's economic collapse over the last 25 years, Zambian President Edgar Lungu is apparently intent on his country relearning this maths lesson.

The diplomatic brouhaha over SA Finance Minister's Tito Mboweni's comments about Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu's firing of Reserve Bank Governor Denny Kalyalya obscures a bigger issue.

For the record, Mboweni took to Twitter to say: "Presidents in Africa must stop this nonsense of waking up in the morning and fire a Central Bank Governor! You cannot do that. This is not some fiefdoms of yours! Your personal property?! No!"

He has since been reprimanded for going too far by South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The bigger issue is that you can't change the rules of arithmetic.

Despite the example of neighbouring Zimbabwe's economic collapse over the past 25 years, Lungu was apparently intent on his country relearning this maths lesson. And it will inevitably do so, at great economic and social cost, the responsibility for which Lungu's government will habitually try to wriggle out of.

Lungu needs a central bank governor who will not hesitate to print money.

Kalyalya, who holds a PhD from the University of Massachusetts (Amherst)...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.