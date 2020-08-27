Tanzania: New Vodacom Innovative Product to Enhance Telecom Services

27 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

VODACOM Tanzania Plc has introduced 'build your own bundle service' that gives customers the freedom and convenience to create their bundle mix at own cost and preference.

The Director for Consumer Business Unit at Vodacom, Ms Linda Riwa said the telecom company is once again bringing cost efficient innovative product into the market to enhance usage of communication services and contribute to economic growth.

"Realising that customer needs are different yet all customers want more value for what they pay for, we decided to create this service giving them the freedom to get exactly what they want and at a cost, they are willing to pay," she said.

The company provides a wide range of communication services to consumers and enterprises namely voice, data and messaging, video, cloud and hosting, mobile solutions and financial services to over 14.1 million customers.

The use of mobile money services, in particular M-Pesa has provided both individuals and businesses with an effective and reliable method to save and invest money, as well as access to a range of other financial services, including digital payments.

Mobile money has also helped provide small to medium enterprises (SMEs) in Tanzania with an opportunity to grow. For instance, mobile money helps businesses manage their cash flow more effectively, allowing them to build capital which can be invested in future business opportunities.

Ms Riwa added that a customer can design own bundles composing of data, SMSs, minutes and combo depending on what they need, at a cost, they can afford and at validity, they prefer.

This is a testament of how much Vodacom value its customers and are giving them the freedom to create own bundle mix thus offering convenience and efficiency in the way customers spend.

Vodacom Tanzania has a bundle portfolio that caters for all their customers depending on their specific needs.

The Head of Department, Strategy, Consumer Insights and CVM at Vodacom, Jackson Walwa said the service is accessible to all customers and on both feature and smartphone.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.