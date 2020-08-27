Tanzania: New Vodacom Innovative Product to Enhance Telecom Services

VODACOM Tanzania Plc has introduced 'build your own bundle service' that gives customers the freedom and convenience to create their bundle mix at own cost and preference.

The Director for Consumer Business Unit at Vodacom, Ms Linda Riwa said the telecom company is once again bringing cost efficient innovative product into the market to enhance usage of communication services and contribute to economic growth.

"Realising that customer needs are different yet all customers want more value for what they pay for, we decided to create this service giving them the freedom to get exactly what they want and at a cost, they are willing to pay," she said.

The company provides a wide range of communication services to consumers and enterprises namely voice, data and messaging, video, cloud and hosting, mobile solutions and financial services to over 14.1 million customers.

The use of mobile money services, in particular M-Pesa has provided both individuals and businesses with an effective and reliable method to save and invest money, as well as access to a range of other financial services, including digital payments.

Mobile money has also helped provide small to medium enterprises (SMEs) in Tanzania with an opportunity to grow. For instance, mobile money helps businesses manage their cash flow more effectively, allowing them to build capital which can be invested in future business opportunities.

Ms Riwa added that a customer can design own bundles composing of data, SMSs, minutes and combo depending on what they need, at a cost, they can afford and at validity, they prefer.

This is a testament of how much Vodacom value its customers and are giving them the freedom to create own bundle mix thus offering convenience and efficiency in the way customers spend.

Vodacom Tanzania has a bundle portfolio that caters for all their customers depending on their specific needs.

The Head of Department, Strategy, Consumer Insights and CVM at Vodacom, Jackson Walwa said the service is accessible to all customers and on both feature and smartphone.