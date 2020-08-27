South Africa: SA Records 2 758 New Covid-19 Cases, Recovery Rate Rises to 85 Percent

27 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa now has 615 701 confirmed COVID-19 cases after 2 758 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

The death toll now sits at 13 502 after 194 people succumbed to the respiratory disease.

The Western Cape recorded the most deaths after 60 fatalities were recorded, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 57.

The Eastern Cape had 12 deaths, while KwaZulu-Natal had four.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

The country's recovery rate has risen to 85% after 525 242 people recuperated.

The worst hit provinces include Gauteng with 207 610 cases, KwaZulu-Natal 111 096, Western Cape 104 997 and the Eastern Cape 85 472.

Free State has 35 980 cases, North West 24 646, Mpumalanga 23 555, Limpopo 12 795 and Northern Cape 9 500.

Fifty remain allocated.

The data is based on 3 598 973 tests conducted since the outbreak, with 20 137 having been done since the last report.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 23 752 965 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 815 038 deaths globally.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.