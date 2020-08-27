South Africa: SA Records 2 758 New Covid-19 Cases, Recovery Rate Rises to 85 Percent

South Africa now has 615 701 confirmed COVID-19 cases after 2 758 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

The death toll now sits at 13 502 after 194 people succumbed to the respiratory disease.

The Western Cape recorded the most deaths after 60 fatalities were recorded, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 57.

The Eastern Cape had 12 deaths, while KwaZulu-Natal had four.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

The country's recovery rate has risen to 85% after 525 242 people recuperated.

The worst hit provinces include Gauteng with 207 610 cases, KwaZulu-Natal 111 096, Western Cape 104 997 and the Eastern Cape 85 472.

Free State has 35 980 cases, North West 24 646, Mpumalanga 23 555, Limpopo 12 795 and Northern Cape 9 500.

Fifty remain allocated.

The data is based on 3 598 973 tests conducted since the outbreak, with 20 137 having been done since the last report.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 23 752 965 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 815 038 deaths globally.