Rwanda: Covid-19 - Kigali Markets Remain a Leading Hotspot As 88 New Cases Are Registered

Rwanda, on Wednesday August 26, reported 88 new cases, making it the lowest number of cases reported in three days.

For the past three days, the country has reported over 200 Covid-19 marking the most tragic days since the country recorded its first coronavirus case in Mid-March.

Just like the past few days, Kigali Markets remain a leading hotspot for the pandemic with 79 of the new cases registered.

According to the Ministry of Health, the other Covid-19 cases were identified in Rusizi, Rubavu, Karongi, Kamonyi and Nyamasheke with 3,2,2,1,1 new cases respectively.

Meanwhile according to Wednesday's update, 4 patients recovered from the pandemic bringing the total of recovered cases to 1,810.

This was announced on the same day the country conducted 5467 tests.

So far, the country has reported a total of 3,625 Covid-19 cases since mid-March. Of these, a total of 15 patients have succumbed to the viral virus.

However, in bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19, citizens are urged to adhere to set Covid-19 precautionary measures that among others include physical distancing, wearing of face masks while in public, washing hands regularly and avoiding unnecessary movements.