Namibia: Virtual Cycling Growing in Popularity

WITH sporting activities being constantly delayed in Namibia due to Covid-19 over the past few months, the popularity of virtual cycling has steadily grown amongst Namibia's cycling fraternity.

Following the Virtual Cycling Tour for All series which was completed at the beginning of June, race organiser Sarel Boshoff launched the Cymot Winter Series (CWS) last month, which is now nearing its end.

The events, which see cyclists competing on their smart trainers at home, on a computer generated course via a cycling application, have seen a steady increase, up from about 50 to about 70 cyclists, while Boshoff is now keen to launch a new series next month.

"The Cymot Winter Series has been very successful with especially a lot of female cyclists having joined. We are now nearing the end of this series, but I'm already planning a new virtual series, based on this year's Tour de France stages, which I hope to launch soon. I got a nice sponsor and there will be several prizes, including a smart trainer valued at N$10 000 in a lucky draw competition," he said.

The CWS consists of seven stages which simulate famous cycling routes around the world, or newly-designed virtual stages which are computer generated, or even a combination of both.

Stage three, for instance - Libby Hill in Richmond, United States, formed part of the 2015 UCI world championships circuit, while stage four - New York King of the Mountains - starts with a few loops in Central Park and then goes into a futuristic New York sky ride on a glass road, with flying cars all around.

Stage five and six, which are currently in progress this week, simulate sections of stages at this year's actual Tour de France, which gets underway on Saturday.

The series also includes two individual time trial stages, while the seventh and final stage takes place on 5 September.

The cyclists are divided into four different categories depending on their cycling strength, which is determined by dividing the average power generated with their body weight.

In the male Class A category for cyclists with a cycling strength of 4,0 and above, Willie Junius holds a comfortable lead, although he can still be overtaken by Drikus Coetzee, who did not complete all the stages. Junius currently leads the class with four stage victories and 364 points, followed by Coetzee with two stage victories and 241 points.

Allan Viviers leads the male Class B for cyclists with a strength between 3,2 and 3,9, with 323 points, followed by Sarel Boshoff on 282 and Jan Louis Mostert on 233 points. Viviers, who has won two stages, however, still has a race in hand on Boshoff, and is the favourite to win the class.

Kevin Fisch leads Class C for cyclists with a strength between 2,5 and 3,1 with one stage win and a total of 295 points, although he can still be caught by Barry Jones on 237 points, while Peter le Riche trails in third place on 216 points.

Jandre Engelbrecht holds a sizeable lead in Class D, and with a race in hand on his challengers, he is expected to emerge victorious. He leads the class on 332 points, followed by Maike Baartman on 276 and Reino Greeff on 263 points.

Adele de la Rey will win the female Class B, as she is the only competitor, while Marguerita Maritz is assured of winning Class C. She leads the way with 374 points, well ahead of Tersia van Zyl on 199 and Marion Schonecke on 181.

Sonja Obholzer holds the edge in the female Class D on 283 points, although Ingeborg Winsauer (264) and Claudea Bosch (231) are both still in with a chance.