Angola: Government Amends State Inspection Organization

Luanda — The Council of Ministers on Wednesday made changes to the organization and operation of the Auxiliary Bodies of the President of the Republic, with emphasis on the integration of the inspection services of the different ministerial departments into the General Inspection of State Administration (IGAE).

The measure, taken at the 8th ordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers, as part of the reform of the State underway in Angola, determines that the Inspectorate General of Finance, for technical reasons, moves to the IGAE within one year.

The reform of the inspection function, approved Wednesday, defines a broadening of its basis for action and a reduction in the current number of deputy inspectors-general, from three to two, according to a statement issued at the end of the session led by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

The approval of the new Organic Statute of the General Inspectorate of State Administration establishes a new model based on the unification of the sectorial inspection services of the Central and Local Administration of the State.

The Special Career Remuneration Statute of the General Inspectorate of the State Administration was also approved, as well as the rules for transition to this career.

The Council of Ministers also approved new organic statutes for the ministries of Finance, Foreign Affairs and Health.

Public Expenditure Limits

In the area of public finances, the Council of Ministers approved the Public Expenditure Limits, as part of the process of inserting Budget Proposals into the Integrated State Financial Management System (SIGFE), which includes instructions for the preparation of the General State Budget (OGE) for 2021.

The Government intends that the instructions for the elaboration of the State Budget guarantee, as far as possible, the accomplishment of the goals and objectives contemplated in the programs of the revised National Development Plan (PDN) 2018-2022.

Likewise, it pursues greater discipline and effectiveness, maintaining efforts to reduce the cost of indebtedness in the internal and external markets and ensuring a balance between public accounts and measures to stimulate the economy.

The Council of Ministers has considered, for submission to the National Assembly, the proposals of the Law of Delimitation of Economic Activities, as well as that of Volunteering.

The first law aims to define the legal regimes for access to the exercise of economic activity in the country, in order to adapt the current legislation to the Constitution of the Republic of Angola and make access to commercial activity more attractive to national and foreign private investors.

The initiative also aims to reduce the sectors that make up the absolute and relative reserves, as well as the elimination of the sectors included in the control reserve.

The Law on Volunteering approves the legal regime and regulates the participation of citizens in voluntary actions, being an exercise of active citizenship and contributory to the improvement of living conditions in communities.