Angola: Covid-19 - Over 200 DRC Citizens Repatriated

27 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luena — At least 238 citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) who were stranded in the municipality of Luau, Moxico province, due to Covid-19, were Wednesday, repatriated to their country of origin.

Organized by the health authorities of both countries, the act of repatriation began with screening and testing of Covid-19, without diagnosing any positive cases among the population tested.

The returnees were received by the DRC Minister of Social Action, Natalie Ngandue, representing the Governor of Lualaba Province, in the presence of the DRC Consul General in Luena, Didier Kyamanyangala, and the Municipal Administrator of Luau, Filomena Aires.

The citizens thanked the Angolan government for the support received during the three months stay in the Luau Municipality.

The process of repatriation of people who were in Angola, for business reasons, family visits, among other needs, took place in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

