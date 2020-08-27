Angola: Port of Luanda Reports 28% Growth

27 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Port of Luanda registered an increase of 1,075.95 tons of goods, from April to May of this year, representing a growth set at 28 percent, compared to the previous period, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

During this period, according to data from the National Council of Loaders (CNC), the Port of Luanda handled a total of 971,670.69 tons.

Regarding the period of Public Calamity - Covid-19, the general production at the Port of Luanda was 396,729.70 tons, in a daily average of 18,033.17 tons.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, work at the ports of Angola is proceeding at a conditioned pace, due to the limitations on the import of goods, as well as the circumstance related to social confinement and global movement in the transport sector.

In Angola, the declarations of a State of Emergency in March, April, May and the declarations of Public Calamity between June, impacted the maritime and port sub-sector.

Thus, during the period of the State of Emergency (21 March to 26 May) there were 343 cargo vessels, involving more than 9,238 people, moving a volume of 1,445, 54 tons of cargo.

During this period, the vessels carried various cargoes with emphasis on food products, especially wheat and rye flour, rice, sugar and chemically pure sucrose, palm oil, pasta.

