Angola: Ende Customers Owe Akz 140 Billion for Electricity

Luanda — The debt accumulated by customers of the National Electricity Supply Company (ENDE) rose from AKz 112 billion to AKz 140.7 billion (US$ 235 million) from the end of 2019 to the present date, an increase in default of 27 %, its commercial director said Wednesday.

Marcos Balanca, who was speaking to Angop about the constraints that the debt is causing to companies in the electricity sector, justified that the acceleration of the debt (27%) has had a greater impact since last March, when the State of Emergency was decreed, due to the ban on making cuts in electricity supply.

"If in the past the biggest debtors were public institutions, today they represent only 15%, with 85% of the debt being contracted by low-voltage customers (domestic and business consumption)", he justified.

With 1.6 million clients that ENDE has, only 637.589 clients are in the prepaid system and one million clients are in the postpaid system, a situation that did not contribute to the debt reduction.

Of this total, Luanda province concentrates most, with 949,000 clients, followed by Benguela with 124,000 clients, Huíla with 78,000 clients and Cuando Cubango with the lowest number (13,995 clients).

Marcos Balanca, who has been in the electricity sector since 1995, explained that debt affects the sustainability of PRODEL, RNT and ENDE companies, from the guarantee of salary costs, network maintenance, regularity in the supply of electricity and the expansion of access to the electricity grid for new customers.

Still on the subject of losses, he pointed out that the excess debt also affects the "supply" of the General State Budget (OGE), one of the reasons that led to the creation of public companies in the electricity sector, in addition to self-support.