Liberia: A Plea to President Weah - Stop Disrespecting Rape Protesters

27 August 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Dear Pres. Weah,

Please stop disrespecting those peaceful Liberians out there protesting against rape.

Your blatant, deliberate and conscious refusal to even speak with the organizers shows that you really do not care about the alarming rate of rape cases in the country. Sir, your refusal to go and personally accept the petition (an act that has characterize your presidency) proves that your pronouncement of being Feminist In Chief is a mockery to genuine feminists not only in Liberia but around the world. But it doesn't only stop there, your refusal to accept the petition in person as demanded by the peaceful protesters, some of whom are babies, clearly shows that your administration has got no intent of putting into place measures to curtail this menace that has engulfed our country.

I've heard that the protesters will come out again tomorrow, please show some respect to them and the rest of the millions of Liberians who are supporting this cause by going out there to receive the petition in person.

STOP LISTENING TO THOSE GIVING YOU BAD PIECES OF ADIVICE.

Regards,

