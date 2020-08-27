Angola: Covid-19 - 49 New Infections, One Death and 35 Recoveries Reported

Luanda — The health authorities have registered 49 new positive cases, one death and 35 recovered patients in the last 24 hours.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was updating on the pandemic, among the new patients are six diagnosed in the municipality of Soyo, Zaire province.

Among the newly infected, he said, are 32 male and 17 female patients, aged between 12 and 91 years.

Angola has 2,332 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 103 deaths, 946 recovered patients and 1,283 active.

Among the active patients, five are in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, 17 severe, 34 moderate, 40 mild and 1,187 asymptomatic.