Angola: Covid-19 - 49 New Infections, One Death and 35 Recoveries Reported

27 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The health authorities have registered 49 new positive cases, one death and 35 recovered patients in the last 24 hours.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was updating on the pandemic, among the new patients are six diagnosed in the municipality of Soyo, Zaire province.

Among the newly infected, he said, are 32 male and 17 female patients, aged between 12 and 91 years.

Angola has 2,332 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 103 deaths, 946 recovered patients and 1,283 active.

Among the active patients, five are in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, 17 severe, 34 moderate, 40 mild and 1,187 asymptomatic.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.