Nigeria: Buhari Appoints CEO of NAN, Other Agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Chief Executive Officers for nine of the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in a statement said the approval letter was conveyed to him on Tuesday by Ibrahim Gambari, the chief of staff to the President.

The statement was signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja by Mr Segun Adeyemi, the Special Assistant To The President (Media) Office of the Minister of Information and Culture.

Buki Ponle was appointed Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria while Nura Sani Kangiwa was named the Director General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism.

Francis Ndubuisi Nwosu was appointed the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council; Ebeten William Ivara, Director General, National Gallery of Arts; Olalekan Fadolapo, Registrar/CEO of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria and Prof. Sunday Enessi Ododo, General Manager/CEO, National Theatre.

Others are Ado Mohammed Yahuza, Executive Secretary/CEO, National Institute for Cultural Orientation; Prof. Aba Isa Tijjani, Director General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments and Mrs Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao, Director General, Centre For Black And African Arts And Civilization.

He said the appointments take effort from Sept. 1, 2020.

The new NAN MD named by Mr Buhari was a former managing editor of the federal news agency, coordinating production, editing, control, features, health, gender and environment desks.

He holds a masters degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He is a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and the International Society for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect.

NAN