Nigeria: Buhari Appoints CEO of NAN, Other Agencies

26 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Chief Executive Officers for nine of the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in a statement said the approval letter was conveyed to him on Tuesday by Ibrahim Gambari, the chief of staff to the President.

The statement was signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja by Mr Segun Adeyemi, the Special Assistant To The President (Media) Office of the Minister of Information and Culture.

Buki Ponle was appointed Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria while Nura Sani Kangiwa was named the Director General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism.

Francis Ndubuisi Nwosu was appointed the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council; Ebeten William Ivara, Director General, National Gallery of Arts; Olalekan Fadolapo, Registrar/CEO of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria and Prof. Sunday Enessi Ododo, General Manager/CEO, National Theatre.

Others are Ado Mohammed Yahuza, Executive Secretary/CEO, National Institute for Cultural Orientation; Prof. Aba Isa Tijjani, Director General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments and Mrs Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao, Director General, Centre For Black And African Arts And Civilization.

He said the appointments take effort from Sept. 1, 2020.

The new NAN MD named by Mr Buhari was a former managing editor of the federal news agency, coordinating production, editing, control, features, health, gender and environment desks.

He holds a masters degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He is a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and the International Society for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.