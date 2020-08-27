Liberia: Destiny International Church Ministry Identifies With 21 Pastors

Read Time:2 Minute, 19 Second

The Leadership of the Destiny International Church Ministry has distributed assorted food items to several pastors in Montserrado County.

The Destiny International Church Ministry is an interdenominational ministry that comprises of local churches with the objective of providing economic empowerment and transformation.

Presenting the assorted food items Saturday in Paynesville, the National Coordinator of Destiny International Church Ministry, Diggs Togba said it was the Ministries way of identifying with pastors who are partners of the organization during this national flag day celebration.

He said each of the 21 pastors who are members of the organization received a bag of 25 kg rice and a gallon of oil and a little amount of money as a means of appreciating them and making the pastors to celebrate the holyday with their family happily.

According to Elder Togba, the Destiny International Church Ministry is a ministry with the objective of seeking support for the empowerment of local churches transformation growth across Liberia.

He said the ministry is in partnership with local churches in building their capacity to international standard.

Elder Togba further indicated that the Ministry is working in line with three pillars that include humanitarian that focuses on Destiny compassion mission , Evangelism and the Destiny Group of companies .

According to him, all of those Pillars of the Destiny International Church Ministry are legally registered entities with the Liberian Government stressing that they are making greater impact in the country with in a relatively short period of time.

He further disclosed that plans are on the way to decentralize their activities across the country, noting that the Destiny International Church Ministry is not taking over churches but establishing partnership as a means of providing the needy support for local churches growth among others .

Also speaking, 0ne of the beneficiaries Apostle Samuel Patta who is the General Overseer of Chapel of Grace International expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Destiny International Church Ministry for such support.

He said the pastors were appreciative for such a support given to them by the leadership especially during these crisis times.