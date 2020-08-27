Liberia: Police IG Warns New Gangs - Calls On Leaders to Discontinue. By Mark N. Mengonfia - Mmenginfia@gmail.com

Police Inspector General, Col. Patrick Sudue has strongly warned organizers of a new gang group known as 'Kuba' to discontinue their operation or face the law.

Responding to a concern raised by the General Overseer of Victory Chapter, Odysseus Gbor, on Truth FM, IG Sudue said "If there is any group of such under the sound of my voice should go under the ground right now and disappear because we will not have any group harassing our people in the name of watch team or whatsoever.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ahmed Jallanzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (9188591ad) Riot police officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) patrols the grounds of the Supreme Court during legal hearings between the opposition Liberty Party (LP) and the National Electoral Commission in Monrovia, Liberia, 03 November 2017. The supreme court of Liberia has ordered a halt on all preparations of the upcoming run-off presidential elections scheduled for 07 November, due to complaints filed by Liberty party (LP). The Liberty Party, All Liberian Party, Alternative National Congress, and the governing Unity party, accused the National Electoral Commission of irregularities and widespread systematic fraud, with the ruling Unity party citing direct interference by President Sirleaf in the just concluded 10 October presidential elections. The presidential office has reacted sharply against the allegation, and express full confidence in the National Election Commission to conduct credible elections. Supreme Court order halt to run off presidential elections, Monrovia, Liberia - 03 Nov 2017

He went on to say "if anybody caught, we are going to deal with them drastically according to law."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The police IG said when he listened to the Truth FM morning program and heard about the establishment of such gang group, he convened a meeting to see how best they can disorganize such group.

Passionately speaking about how the group is harassing peaceful citizens and recruiting kids from various communities; the General Overseer said the group is gradually taking root in many communities.

He indicated that if nothing is done soon to arrest the situation, many kids will be recruited before parents get to know.

One of the kids who is also a part of the gang group said she was initiated by her brother.

According to her, she was informed by the ringleaders that they stand for change in the society.

Peterline, not her real name said they have place for detention for those who will go against the institution policy.

"When we go for meeting our leaders can tell us not to harass anyone," she said.

Concern raised by some of the callers who phoned in during the live show was the wellbeing of the kids since in fact she has exposed the deals of the gang to the public.

The fear raised by the callers will be alleviated if the police act quickly as was said by police IG Sudue.