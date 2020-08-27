Liberia: Weeks Expresses Disappointment - Says He Gets Pay for Service to Country With Disservice

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has expressed disappointment in the Government of Liberia for paying him with 'disservice' after years of serving the country.

According to him, it is unfortunate that he has to spend two years of his life trying to prove his innocent for crime he did not commit thus presenting a negative picture of him to the outside world.

Weeks spoke on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Temple of Justice on Capitol Hill after Criminal Court "C" handed down 'Not Guilty' verdict into the alleged missing money case.

Milton A. Weeks, former Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) and members of the Board of Governors to include David M. Fahart, Malissa A. Emeh , Elsso Dozen Badio , and KollieTamba, were indicted by the state through the Grand Jury of Montserrado County in 2018 for multiple offenses:

They include 'Theft of Property, Economic Sabotage or Fraud for the Internal Revenue of Liberia, Misused of Public Money, Property and Record, Illegal Disbursement of Public Money, Criminal Conspiracy and Criminal Facilitation.'

"I was not betrayed by my state rather I'm disappointed because of my professional career. I spent twenty years in banking; I worked all around the world, come back and gave service to the country and this is how am being treated," he lamented.

According to him, there has been lots of false allegations levied against him by the government even though he had diligently served the nation.

Weeks further lamented "I'm disappointed. If somebody kept you for two years, harassed you, put you in jail two times in handcuff how you think you will feel? I was being torture two years of my life after giving service to the country."

At the same time, weeks noted that the verdicts by Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay showed that the judicial system no matter whatever political pressure can still stand up and do the right thing.

He added "From the very beginning like the judge said they should have Nulllo Prosequoi the case, but I do not know why they didn't do it."

When quizzed whether he will accept government job, he responded "when I resigned in 2018 and I met with the president I told him that I would work in the private sector for the rest of my life that's what I intent to do."