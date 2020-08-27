Liberia: 'Get Your Knees of Rape, SGBV Off Our Girls And Women's Necks' - Asst. Min. Kabba Decries

Assistant Gender Minister for Administration, Mamansie Kabba is calling on those she calls 'evil and heartless boys and men' who rape children, girls and women to wave goodbye to such undesirable mindsets and attitudes.

Speaking as orator for this year's celebration in Observance of the 173rd National Flag Day of the Republic of Liberia, Assistant Minister Kabba said rape must not only be minimized, but must be stopped as the lives and future of girl children, girls, and women matter.

According to the latest statistics of rape in Liberia between June-August 2020, over 600 people many of whom are young kids under the ages of five have been raped; though some actions have been taken, but protesters claimed more needs to be done completely to put an end to such practice.

However, addressing Liberians at home and abroad on Monday August 24, 2020, Assistant Minister Kabba said "Get your knees of rape and sexual gender-based violence off the necks of our girls and women in Liberia.

Anti-rape protests in Liberia had entered its second day running as President George M Weah's home is reportedly earmarked as the next place of protest.

The protesters all wearing blacks and carrying placards with different anti-rape inscriptions on August 25 &26 gathered in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to petition the government of President George M. Weah on the increase in the commission of rape in the country.

During their first day of the protest, the anti-rape protestors refused to present their petition statement to Gender and Children Minister on grounds that the President should be the one receiving their statement.

Early Wednesday morning August 26, 2020, the group of Liberians gathered awaiting President Weah to receive the anti-rape petition, but the President did not show up on the grounds of the protest to ensure that the petitioners make presentation of their burning issues.