Liberia: Judiciary Too? - Employees Demand 11 Months Salaries

27 August 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By R. Joyclyn Wea

Several employees of the Judiciary Branch of Government on Wednesday August 26, 2020 staged a peaceful protest at the Temple of Justice in demand of 11 months Liberian dollar salaries.

According to the employees, since October of 2019, they are yet to receive their Liberian dollars salary without any legitimate reason; something that prompted their protest action.

They alleged that despite numerous communications to Chief Justice Francis Korkpor to address their concern, step has not been taken regarding their plight, thus resulting to the August 26, 2020 peaceful assembly at the Temple of Justice; as a means of drawing his attention to the long standing problem.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Zebedee Freeman asserted that their rights have been tempered with by the Liberian Judiciary responsible to interpret the law.

He explained that for the past 11 months they are yet to receive their Liberian dollars salary without any notice by the authority (Chief Justice).

Freeman puts the amount at approximately L$250, 000.00 dollars each totaling over two million Liberian dollars for the period mentioned.

The aggrieved workers stated, "We are aggrieved. Our Liberian dollar salaries have been taken away for no reason meaning that we do not have any legitimate reason why our Liberian dollar is being taken away. We have made several efforts to our authority, but they have not listened to us, so we are tired," Freeman lamented.

"I expect for authority to see reason to put our money back because we have written the Chief Justice on two different occasions giving him time which will end by this month," he added.

Meanwhile, the aggrieved employees have also threatened to stage a protest on the day of the Supreme Court opening and, as well write the American Embassy to give the world a picture of what is happening.

Freeman bewailed "Authority is aware; they are the cause of this protest. Authority cutoff our allowances without our knowledge; we wrote them several times no reply. We are not afraid. Chicken white it white. And we will be together gone are the days of fear."

But when the spokesman for the Judiciary, Mr. Ambrose Nmah was asked, he said, the decision to take off the Liberian dollars components from the salaries was part of the harmonization exercise and not the Judiciary.

"That is so, the Liberian dollars that we were expecting has been cut off by the Liberian government," he said.

He added, "But if they said they have written the Chief Justice, he will meet them."

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.