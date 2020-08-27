Ghana: Police Grab 11 Notorious Land Guards At Danfa

27 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Eleven suspected landguards who are allegedly terrorising land developers at Abokobi and its environs have been arrested by the police at Danfa in Accra.

They are Sulley Seidu, 48; Hamidu Abass, 45; Mohammed Mubarak,40; Agbesse Kwame, 35; Daniel Awase, 44 and Musah Teiru, 32.

The rest are Sanussi Alhassan, 29; Donkor Alhassan, 37; Abdul Gafal, 24; Andrew Opata, 35 and Salam Duada, 29.

The suspects are in the custody of the police assisting with investigations, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Effia Tenge told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She stated that land guard activities has been rampant in Abokobi and its environs, which has become a threat to security

DSP Tenge said on August 26, 2020, at about 10:30am, the Abokobi District Police Command received information that there were land guard activities at Danfa, a suburb of Abokobi.

She said the district patrol team proceeded to the scene and met the suspects who were identified as landguards who have been terrorising land developers in the area, and they were subsequently apprehended.

The police PRO said during the operation, a Mercedes Benz 4×4 vehicle with registration number GT6700-Y and two unregistered motorcycles, which were identified as vehicle and motorcycles used in transporting the suspects to the area.

She said the vehicle and the motorcycles have since been impounded.

DSP Tenge assured of the police continuous efforts in ensuring that lives and property were saved.

She said the exercise was ongoing, adding that suspects would soon be arraigned.

