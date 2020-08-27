Egypt Sends Two Military Planes Carrying Aid to Lebanon

27 August 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Two military planes carrying tons of medical and food aid, prepared with the participation of the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) and a number of civil society associations in the country, left Cairo on Wednesday to Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport to help Lebanon in the aftermath the deadly explosion that rocked Beirut port.

This is the tenth aid flight that Egypt sends to Lebanon as part of an airlift ordered by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to offer urgent assistance to help Lebanon overcome the current crisis.

The Lebanese officials renewed their gratitude to the Egyptian people and government on offering such humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.