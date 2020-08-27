Egypt Sends Two Military Planes Carrying Aid to Lebanon

Two military planes carrying tons of medical and food aid, prepared with the participation of the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) and a number of civil society associations in the country, left Cairo on Wednesday to Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport to help Lebanon in the aftermath the deadly explosion that rocked Beirut port.

This is the tenth aid flight that Egypt sends to Lebanon as part of an airlift ordered by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to offer urgent assistance to help Lebanon overcome the current crisis.

The Lebanese officials renewed their gratitude to the Egyptian people and government on offering such humanitarian aid to Lebanon.