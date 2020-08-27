Tunisia: Club Africain, Esperance Share Spoils in Tunis Derby

The long awaited Tunis derby between century long rivals, Club Africain and Esperance played on Wednesday (26 August 2020), ended in a barren draw in Rades, Tunis.

Female match official Dorsaf Ganouati, who made history by officiating in the Tunisian top flight in 2018, was the fourth official for the 132nd meeting between the eternal rivals. Esperance has the upper hand with 53 wins, 32 victories for Club Africain and 47 draws.

Esperance were left rueing their inability to win the game, a result which would have earned them the Tunisian league crown with four matches to spare. The Blood and Gold leads the pack on 54 points, 11 more than closest rivals CS Sfaxien.

The hosts, Club Africain, were no better either as they remain in fifth position, 17 points shy of the leaders.

On the quarter-hour mark, Rodrig Kossi's goal was flagged off, cutting Club Africain's joy short. As is the case with derbies, the first half of the game carried a certain spike. Esperance goalkeeper, Moez Ben Cherifia excelled with three remarkable saves that bombarded his net but he was ready on each occasion.

The second half saw a remarkable drop in pace as exhaustion and frustration seemed to take its toll on both sides, who failed to break the deadlock.

"We lost two points today. I think we played a great game and tried an offensive approach but failed to yield any results," said Club Africain's Assistant Coach Zied Zayoud.

On his part, Assistant Coach of Esperance, Mejdi Traoui said: "We started the game in a bad mind set and this gave Club Africain the upper hand in the first 20 minutes. We picked up the pace in the second half but had no luck scoring. We will pick things up in the next match and continue our race for the title".